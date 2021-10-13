Hasura Brand Assets

👋Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
Announcing REST Connectors, Data Hub & Google Cloud Support
Hasura Logo

The name Hasura comes from a portmanteau of Asura, the Sanskrit word for demon, and Haskell. Asura refers to daemons, or computer programs that run as background processes. Haskell is the functional programming language we used to build Hasura in, and is Hasura’s one true love.

The Hasura logo is the central visual cue to identify Hasura and its official resources, publications, community projects, products, and integrations.

The primary Hasura logo is a combination mark that consists of the Hasura icon, and a wordmark. It is the preferred way to reference Hasura, allowing newcomers to associate our brand name with the icon. The Hasura logos are available in five color schemes: blue icon with dark wordmark, blue icon with light wordmark, full black, full white, & neutral.
The blue icon with dark wordmark is our standard version and works best on a white or light background. Try to use this version wherever possible.
Hasura Icon

Use the Hasura icon when the use-case mandates a container (such as external marketplaces, mobile app icons, and so on) or when there isn’t enough space for the standard Hasura Logo.
“Powered by Hasura” Logo

Use the Powered-by-Hasura logo when representing an association/ sponsorship by Hasura for your brand.

Hasura Product logos

Use the Hasura product logos when you would like to highlight a particular Hasura product, i.e, Hasura Cloud, Hasura EE (Enterprise Edition) or Hasura CE ( Community Edition).
Hasura Logo Colours

The Hasura logo uses three primary colours- Hasure blue, grey-0 and grey-100. Furthermore, we have 3 secondary colours used in our logo variations - Black, white and grey-50
tablePRIMARY LOGO COLOURS
Hasura blue
Hasura blue
HEX
1EB4D4
Copy
RGB
30 180 212
CMYK
86 15 0 17
Raven
Raven
HEX
1B2738
Copy
RGB
27 39 56
CMYK
52 30 0 78
Albatross
Albatross
HEX
F8FCFF
Copy
RGB
248 252 255
CMYK
3 1 0 0
tableSECONDARY LOGO COLOURS
Thrush
Thrush
HEX
000000
Copy
RGB
0 0 0
CMYK
0 0 0 100
Pelican
Pelican
HEX
33BDDB
Copy
RGB
255 255 255
CMYK
0 0 0 0
Titmouse
Titmouse
HEX
909DA6
Copy
RGB
144 157 166
CMYK
13 5 0 35

Logo Guidelines

Scaling

Scaling

The Hasura logo should look good at all sizes. Use the following guidelines for the right scaling for small sizes.

The minimum size of the Hasura logo should be 80px width. If you need smaller, please use the Hasura icon.
Clear Space

Clear Space

Use the height of the H letter to define the vertical and horizontal indent.

Indentation around the icon should be at least the height of the “lamda” mark inside the Hasura icon
Placement

Placement

Use the height of the H letter to define the vertical and horizontal indent.

Indentation around the icon should be at least the height of the “lamda” mark inside the Hasura icon
Icon usage

Icon usage

The Hasura icon should only be used in cases where a company icon or avatar is required (traditionally constrained to a perfect square or circle). In all other cases, use the logo.
Partnership Logo Lockup

Partnership Logo Lockup

The Hasura logo and the partner logo should always be placed horizontally and divided by a vertical line. For best contrast, use the lighter or darker versions depending on the background.

Important: The “Swiggy” logo is only provided as a placeholder logo.
Logo Misuse

Logo Misuse

Do not crop the logo
Do not crop the logo
Do not type out HASURA in any other font.
Do not type out HASURA in any other font.
Do not change the size and position of the icon and wordmark.
Do not change the size and position of the icon and wordmark.
Do not outline or create a line around the logo.
Do not outline or create a line around the logo.
Do not use the wordmark without the icon.
Do not use the wordmark without the icon.
Do not use colour combinations with insufficient contrast.
Do not use colour combinations with insufficient contrast.
Do not use drop shadows or any other effects
Do not use drop shadows or any other effects
Do not use the logo on top of complex backgrounds
Do not use the logo on top of complex backgrounds
Do not distort the logo.
Do not distort the logo.
Do not add your own taglines or mottos.
Do not add your own taglines or mottos.
Do not add supplimentary text without serious consideration.
Do not add supplimentary text without serious consideration.
Do not use gradients
Do not use gradients
Logo Lineage

Logo Lineage

The Hasura logo transformed through the years as the business it represents grew. The following timeline illustrates its journey.
Logo Lineage

Virtual Backgrounds

We have a collection of virtual backgrounds for you to choose from. We keep updating them for any events we’re hosting, and we’d love to see you in them.

Hasura BG #1
Hasura BG #1
Hasura BG #2
Hasura BG #2
Hasura BG #3
Hasura BG #3

Hasura Illustrations

We have illustrations representing some of the qualities Hasura possesses.
Hasura OG image
Hasura OG image

Hasuras

Use these Hasuras as your social media avatars, or just have fun with them. “Make your own Hasura” coming soon!
Hasura 4
Hasura 4
Hasura 1
Hasura 1
Hasura 3
Hasura 3
Hasura 9
Hasura 9
Hasura 5
Hasura 5
Hasura 2
Hasura 2
Hasura 8
Hasura 8
Hasura 7
Hasura 7
Hasura 6
Hasura 6
