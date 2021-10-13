Hasura Brand Assets

Hasura Logo

The name Hasura comes from a portmanteau of Asura, the Sanskrit word for demon, and Haskell. Asura refers to daemons, or computer programs that run as background processes. Haskell is the functional programming language we used to build Hasura in, and is Hasura’s one true love.



The Hasura logo is the central visual cue to identify Hasura and its official resources, publications, community projects, products, and integrations.



The primary Hasura logo is a combination mark that consists of the Hasura icon, and a wordmark. It is the preferred way to reference Hasura, allowing newcomers to associate our brand name with the icon. The Hasura logos are available in five color schemes: blue icon with dark wordmark, blue icon with light wordmark, full black, full white, & neutral.