Customer Success Engineer (Hasura Cloud)

San Francisco/Bangalore/Remote(US)

Hasura is hiring Customer Success Engineers who can help our users get productive with Hasura Cloud. This is a technical customer facing role with a focus on helping users and customers achieve success in their use of Hasura Cloud.

You will work with our users to ensure their queries are responded to and their problems are resolved. Internally, you will act as the voice of the user within the company, and liaise with the product and documentation teams to surface necessary changes.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

What the role will involve:

Answer questions, troubleshoot problems, and provide deep technical support to our users over email and live chat.

Requirements:

Engineering experience with strong understanding of software engineering fundamentals and ability to pick up new technology stacks.

Location:

Openings available: In office in San Francisco, US In office in Bangalore, India For remote work based out of the US

Openings available:

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.