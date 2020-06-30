Demand Generation Manager

San Francisco/Remote

We are looking for a Demand Generation Manager who will look into our global demand generation strategy, fuel our sales growth, and support our sales team.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to make data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

Brief Overview:

As the Demand Generation Manager you will run programs, campaigns and strategies that contribute to marketing's opportunity, pipeline and revenue goals. You’ll not only target developers interested in our self-service offering (Hasura Cloud), but also target enterprise accounts, Fortune 500 and specific verticals by running programs to fill the funnel and accelerate to close.

You’ll handle the top of the funnel growth and end-to-end experience of engaging with developers and enterprise customers, evaluating and improving thoughtful acquisition and engagement campaigns. You’ll partner with sales, engineering, and product marketing to create, curate, engage in the field, and syndicate content to accelerate the sales cycle to improve conversion to customers. Throughout, you’ll experiment with new approaches and tools, and be disciplined and analytical in measuring and sharing results.

This position currently reports directly to the co-founder/CMO, and requires extensive collaboration with content marketing, product marketing, devrel & community teams and sales.

What we are looking for:

Develop, execute, and measure innovative and results-focused demand programs and campaigns (including webinars, white papers, email marketing, content syndication, trade shows, regional events, pipeline acceleration events, annual user conference, partner events, etc.) for all of Hasura’s commercial products (Hasura Cloud & Hasura Enterprise) to drive new leads and nurture our existing database of leads.

Develop, execute, and measure innovative and results-focused demand programs and campaigns (including webinars, white papers, email marketing, content syndication, trade shows, regional events, pipeline acceleration events, annual user conference, partner events, etc.) for all of Hasura’s commercial products (Hasura Cloud & Hasura Enterprise) to drive new leads and nurture our existing database of leads. Develop & manage integrated paid and organic programs that significantly increase the marketing database and overall pipeline (e.g., Google PPC, SEO, content marketing, webinars, events)

Develop & manage integrated paid and organic programs that significantly increase the marketing database and overall pipeline (e.g., Google PPC, SEO, content marketing, webinars, events) Evaluate and improve email marketing campaigns, nurture programs, and webinars to developers, enterprise and vertical targets to better nurture leads, increase conversion rates to marketing qualified leads and improve the integrity of the overall database.

Evaluate and improve email marketing campaigns, nurture programs, and webinars to developers, enterprise and vertical targets to better nurture leads, increase conversion rates to marketing qualified leads and improve the integrity of the overall database. Improve operational processes and reporting related to demand generation programs to measure effectiveness, performance and ROI of marketing spend.

Improve operational processes and reporting related to demand generation programs to measure effectiveness, performance and ROI of marketing spend. Work with the content marketing and sales teams to develop (write, drive review process, publish) and promote marketing materials to drive awareness and interest.

Work with the content marketing and sales teams to develop (write, drive review process, publish) and promote marketing materials to drive awareness and interest. Work closely with enterprise sales – understand their pains and roadblocks to closing the deal, provide them with visibility to their pipeline, and improve their lead to opp process.

Work closely with enterprise sales – understand their pains and roadblocks to closing the deal, provide them with visibility to their pipeline, and improve their lead to opp process. Provide direction for strategic decision making by analysing each Demand Gen channel identifying and understanding changes that drop/increase quality and quantity within each funnel.

Provide direction for strategic decision making by analysing each Demand Gen channel identifying and understanding changes that drop/increase quality and quantity within each funnel. Build & maintain partnerships with vendors/agencies or other external resources as necessary to create programs that reach new audiences.

Build & maintain partnerships with vendors/agencies or other external resources as necessary to create programs that reach new audiences. Create, test, analyze, and scale experiments to improve key metrics across channels (e.g., landing pages, ads, creatives, etc.)

Create, test, analyze, and scale experiments to improve key metrics across channels (e.g., landing pages, ads, creatives, etc.) Work cross-functionally with product marketing, content marketing, and other team members to develop assets and messaging to share on digital channels.

Work cross-functionally with product marketing, content marketing, and other team members to develop assets and messaging to share on digital channels. Develop a deep understanding of the GraphQL & application development lifecycle and the buyer’s journey & work with the marketing and sales leadership to develop marketing plans, secure budget, and report results.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in marketing with revenue/pipeline responsibilities.

3+ years of experience in marketing with revenue/pipeline responsibilities. Worked in a developer tools company, preferably with an opensource product.

Worked in a developer tools company, preferably with an opensource product. Experience working directly with sales teams to build pipeline and accelerate deals in the pipeline.

Experience working directly with sales teams to build pipeline and accelerate deals in the pipeline. Have the ability to develop, execute, and measure innovative and results-focused demand programs and campaigns, ideally at an enterprise software or B2B SaaS company.

Have the ability to develop, execute, and measure innovative and results-focused demand programs and campaigns, ideally at an enterprise software or B2B SaaS company. Experience marketing to a technical / developer audience in B2B SaaS Ability to managing the day-to-day execution of demand generation programs.

Experience marketing to a technical / developer audience in B2B SaaS Ability to managing the day-to-day execution of demand generation programs. Highly results-oriented with a track record of demand generation success.

Highly results-oriented with a track record of demand generation success. You love digging into data - analyzing performance metrics for different marketing campaigns, preferably with a bias towards experimentation.

You love digging into data - analyzing performance metrics for different marketing campaigns, preferably with a bias towards experimentation. Excellent written and verbal communications

Excellent written and verbal communications Effective at partnering with internal and external stakeholders

Effective at partnering with internal and external stakeholders Executional excellence: able to consistently deliver on time and under budget

Executional excellence: able to consistently deliver on time and under budget Expertise in, or ability to quickly learn, tools such as Hubspot/Marketo, Google, LinkedIn, Twitter Ads, A/B Testing, Salesforce, etc

Expertise in, or ability to quickly learn, tools such as Hubspot/Marketo, Google, LinkedIn, Twitter Ads, A/B Testing, Salesforce, etc High energy with ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously in a fast-pace environment

High energy with ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously in a fast-pace environment Preference for working in a collaborative, cross-team, cross-cultural environment.

Location:

This role is open to anyone working either remotely in the US, or in our office in SF.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.

Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) to provide a unified realtime GraphQL API across all your data sources instantly.

We're a team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura is focused on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.