Digital Marketing Specialist

Bangalore/Remote
We are looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist who specializes in optimising & growing organic website traffic for developer focussed products.
You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura focussed on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.
We are a distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

Key Responsibilities:

  • ExpandIdentify and optimise organic traffic growth opportunities.
  • ExpandStrategise and implement SEO best practices
  • ExpandPerform continuous keyword discovery to rank for and optimise existing content (blog posts/ course materials / docs).
  • ExpandStrategize and collaborate with different teams (development, marketing, product) on content creation optimised for visibility on search engines.
  • ExpandTake ownership of tracking granular traffic analytics and conversion analysis.
  • ExpandHands-on SEO audits, regular reporting and executing long term campaigns.
  • ExpandDevelop and implement a link building strategy for all campaigns.
  • ExpandPerform on-page optimisations across the website and continuously monitor changes.
  • ExpandDiscover regional and multilingual content opportunities.

Requirements:

  • ExpandPrior experience & established success with growing organic traffic
  • ExpandSEO expertise
  • ExpandIn-depth Experience with analytics tools (Google Analytics, Ahrefs, SEMRush or Alexa).
  • ExpandExcelled written communication skills in English

Good to have:

  • ExpandWorking knowledge of HTML/CSS/Javascript and React. Should be able to make the necessary on-page SEO changes.
  • ExpandWorked in a developer focussed SaaS company
  • ExpandHas prior experience with open source companies
  • ExpandFrontend & API integration skills to make quick changes and establish workflows as and when required.

Location:

This job will be in Bangalore, or remote.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.
As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.
We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.
