Director of Demand Generation

San Francisco/Remote

We are looking for a Director of Demand Generation who will lead our global demand generation strategy, fuel our sales growth, and support a growing sales team.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to make data access fast, secure & scalable; making data access easy so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

Brief Overview:

As the Director of Demand Generation you will own all of the programs, campaigns and strategies that contribute to marketing's opportunity, pipeline and revenue goals. You’ll not only target developers interested in our self-service offering (Hasura Cloud), but also target enterprise accounts, Fortune 500 and specific verticals by running programs to fill the funnel and accelerate to close.

You’ll consider the end-to-end experience of direct to developers and enterprise customers, evaluating and improving offers and nurture campaigns. You’ll partner with sales, engineering, and product marketing to create, curate, engage in the field, and syndicate content to accelerate the sales cycle to improve conversion to customers. Throughout, you’ll experiment with new approaches and tools, and be disciplined and analytical in measuring and sharing results.

This position currently reports directly to the co-founder/CMO, and requires extensive collaboration with content marketing, devrel & community teams and sales.

What we are looking for:

Develop, execute, and measure innovative and results-focused demand programs and campaigns ((including webinars, white papers, email marketing, direct mail, content syndication, trade shows, regional events, pipeline acceleration events, annual user conference, partner events, etc.) for all of Hasura commercial products (Hasura Cloud & Hasura Enterprise) to drive new leads and nurture our existing database of leads.

Develop & manage integrated paid and organic programs that significantly increase the marketing database and overall pipeline (e.g., Google PPC, SEO, content marketing, webinars, events)

Improve operational processes and reporting related to demand generation programs to measure effectiveness, performance and ROI of marketing spend

Work closely with enterprise sales – understand their pains and roadblocks to closing the deal, provide them with visibility to their pipeline, and improve their lead to opp process

Build & maintain partnerships with vendors/agencies or other external resources as necessary to create programs that reach new audiences

Work cross-functionally with product marketing, content marketing, and other team members to develop assets and messaging to share on digital channels

Requirements:

10+ years of experience in marketing with revenue responsibility

2+ yrs managing demand generation teams

Have the ability to develop, execute, and measure innovative and results-focused demand programs and campaigns, ideally at an enterprise software or B2B SaaS company

Ability to balance strategic initiatives with managing the day-to-day execution of demand generation programs

Highly results-oriented with a track record of demand generation and field marketing success

Excellent written and verbal communications

Executional excellence: able to consistently deliver on time and under budget

Expertise in, or ability to quickly learn, tools such as Hubspot/Marketo, Google, LinkedIn, Twitter Ads, A/B Testing, Salesforce, etc

Preference for working in a collaborative, cross-team, cross-cultural environment.

Bachelor's degree or higher; MBA is a plus

Location:

This role is open to anyone working either remotely in the US, or in our office in SF.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Our core project, the Hasura GraphQL engine, provides instant realtime GraphQL APIs and eventing on databases, so that teams can build scalable applications with GraphQL and serverless easily.