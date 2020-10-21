Enterprise Technical Product Marketer

REMOTE

Brief Overview:

We are looking for an experienced enterprise product marketing manager to help us build and grow our product marketing function at Hasura. You will help accelerate the global growth and adoption of Hasura Cloud’s GraphQL capabilities in the enterprise for data integration workloads, as well as for web and mobile, through the creation of demos, case studies, benchmarks, whitepapers, and presentations.

We’re looking for someone who has previously worked as a developer in enterprise projects involving complex integrations and databases. Having deep experience with Postgres, MySQL, or SQL Server, and web or UI development is desired. Experience with GraphQL is beneficial but not required.

You’ll be responsible for being a leader within Hasura in understanding how enterprises use Hasura and GraphQL - understanding their usage scenarios, and sharing best practices and guidance to our customers and the worldwide developer community.

Success in this role requires collaboration with Engineering, Sales, Marketing and Developer Relations. Attention to detail and an eye for quality, along with the ability to grasp and translate complex technical concepts into materials for non-technical audiences is essential. Excellent written and vocal communication skills as well as having a creative bent of mind is a must. Must be a continual learner, staying on top of the latest trends in cloud and enterprise software development.

Success in this role requires the ability to be self managed, with a strong sense of urgency, initiative, and competitive drive to get things done to have a direct impact on Hasura's success.

Responsibilities:

Technical product marketing: Create demos, tutorials, guides, benchmarks and presentations demonstrating why Hasura and GraphQL are the solution for today’s app needs. Present to users, press and analysts.

Lead the development and iteration of content, key assets, and tools to be leveraged in outbound customer, analyst, or media/press engagement. Drive the curation and development of customer case studies & proof points in various formats.

Qualifications:

5+ years in enterprise software development - experience with UI development, databases, server side development, web APIs, and cloud. Node.js and data integration experience helpful.

This is a cross-functional go-to-market role, based on strategic collaboration between Product, Sales, Solutions Engineering, Marketing and Developer Relations functions, as well as regular communication with executive leadership



Location:

This role is fully remote. We hire in most countries. If you're applying from the US, we hire remotely in these 10 states in the US: Illinois, Virginia, California, Washington State, Maryland, Florida, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, New York.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.