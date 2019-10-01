Frontend (React) Engineer:

Bangalore

Brief Overview:

We are looking for a React Engineer to join Hasura’s Console team in Bangalore. The Hasura console is the most critical user-facing component for developers and teams using Hasura. Your primary work will involve actively building new features & improving existing ones while always being thoughtful about developer experience.

As a team, we try to keep learning from each other in a collaborative environment and are extremely passionate about engineering. We’re open to bringing in new technologies, tools and patterns to make our engineering experience continuously better.

If you have experience with react, redux and are looking for a challenging work environment where you can grow and deepen your technical chops as a frontend engineer, we’d love to chat with you!

We’d love to hear from you if:

You are an experienced front-end engineer who can build amazing user experiences.

You have experience building performant, reusable, and extendable components using React, Redux and associated tooling (webpack, different ways of handling CSS etc).

Bonus points for:

You have experience in working with GraphQL and tooling around it.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with the product and design teams to build and iterate on the user experiences for Hasura Console.

Location:

We would prefer you to be located and work out of our office in Bangalore, India.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Our core project, the Hasura GraphQL engine, provides instant realtime GraphQL APIs and eventing on databases, so that teams can build scalable applications with GraphQL and serverless easily.