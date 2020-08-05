Fullstack Web Developer

Bangalore / Remote

We are looking for a fullstack web developer who can take ownership of multiple frontend sites at Hasura, both on the UI and backend front.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development powered by GraphQL. Hasura is focussed on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers can immediately get productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

Brief Overview:

We are looking for a fullstack web developer (in Bangalore preferably, but we’re open to remote applications as well). Your role will involve creating, improving and maintaining the web assets at Hasura including our main website, docs and learn assets. You will be working closely with the marketing, growth, community and design teams at Hasura.

We’re looking for someone who is very familiar with web technologies and cares deeply about the end user experience. Our ideal candidate will be someone who has extremely high attention to detail, is very focussed on performance, automation, accessibility as well as the aesthetic aspects of the website.

Key Responsibilities:

Build and maintain reusable UI components for the web platform.

Setup APIs for any dynamic functionalities across the website.

Take ownership of the website metrics focussed on speed - lighthouse metrics, health and monitoring by setting up tooling around it and constantly monitoring for changes.

Build CMS interfaces for the product and marketing team to be able to quickly make modifications to the website.

Work with the Growth team for setting up different integration pipelines (database to different external services).

Setup A/B testing pipeline for React apps.

Take ownership and initiative of upgrading any legacy components of the architecture in moving to a more modern and maintainable stack.

Setup CI/CD pipelines for automating deployments of web apps.

Requirements:

2+ years of work experience as a fullstack engineer

In-depth experience with HTML/CSS/Javascript and React/Gatsby.

Experience with writing, managing and testing APIs in either of Node.js/Golang is a must.

Working knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes.

Experience in setting up CI/CD pipelines.

Good written and verbal communication skills in English

Good to have:

Knowledge of GraphQL / Hasura.

Good understanding of SEO best practices for frontend.

Design & UX Experience is a plus.

Location:

This job will be in Bangalore, or remote.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.

Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) to provide a unified realtime GraphQL API across all your data sources instantly.

We're a team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura is focused on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.