Lead Product Designer

6-8+ years of experience | San Francisco/Bangalore/Remote

The Hasura product team is looking to hire a Lead Product Designer to help enhance the experience for our ever growing community of avid Hasura customers. We’re looking for a passionate designer to work on our flagship product, the Hasura Console, a development environment to create and manage GraphQL enabled databases.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development powered by GraphQL. Hasura is focused on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers can immediately get productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We’re a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore, India.

Brief Overview:

As a Lead Product Designer your role will entail working closely with the product managers, engineers and researchers involved in building the Hasura Console. Your goal is to enhance the developer experience of the console interfaces. It is preferred that you have some prior experience with IDEs (Integrated Development Environments), and understand the principles of designing utility heavy interfaces. As the product designer you will also work with the visual design team to ensure your product interfaces meet our brand guideline requisites.

You are someone with the ability to work in both, isolation and collaborative setups. The product design team is in its fledgling stages and you are going to be one of its first members, so we need someone who can take up projects and see them through to completion with a decent amount of project management + ownership.

Hasura enjoys deep customer love from virtually every part of the world and we want to make sure we continue providing a superior, accessible and inclusive product experience to solidify our competitive advantage. As part of being a lead product designer you will also help shape the future of product design at Hasura :)

Requirements:

5+ years working as a product designer with a focus on user experience. Deep understanding of layout, visual hierarchy and UX pattern best practices.

Deep understanding of layout, visual hierarchy and UX pattern best practices. Experience working in application development.

Experience working in application development. Ability to handle complex utility interfaces.

Ability to handle complex utility interfaces. Knowledge of desktop operating systems guidelines.

Knowledge of desktop operating systems guidelines. Affinity for type harmony in complex interfaces and the ability to leverage this in your work.

Affinity for type harmony in complex interfaces and the ability to leverage this in your work. Ability to work on modern day collaborative design and prototyping tools like Figma/InVision/FramerX/Principle etc.

Ability to work on modern day collaborative design and prototyping tools like Figma/InVision/FramerX/Principle etc. High levels of organisation and the ability to handle multiple stakeholder requests concurrently.

High levels of organisation and the ability to handle multiple stakeholder requests concurrently. A team player, with a high level of empathy and the ability to mentor.

A team player, with a high level of empathy and the ability to mentor. A penchant for usability testing and user studies.

A penchant for usability testing and user studies. Partnering and negotiating with cross-functional teams.

Bonus points for:

Javascript (React/Vue/Next/Gatsby) experience. Having managed/mentored a team of product designers is a big plus.

Having managed/mentored a team of product designers is a big plus. Ability to draft principles that can form the basis of our product design philosophy.

Location:

This job will be based out of our office in Bangalore, India or in San Francisco, USA. We are also open to remote applicants.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.