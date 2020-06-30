Lifecycle Marketing Manager

San Francisco/Remote(USA)

Hasura is hiring a Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager to focus on user activation and retention for our self-serve, Hasura Cloud product. You will be responsible for activation, engagement and retention of users across the customer lifecycle journey and will use a data-driven approach to drive conversions from sign-ups to paying users to evangelists.

You will bring your experience in product marketing, email marketing and push notifications to deliver the right message to the right user at the right stage of their journey. Your primary channel of communication will be the Hasura Cloud product itself, and email will be a secondary channel. You will work closely with the product, engineering, and marketing teams to develop lifecycle marketing campaigns for the end-to-end user journey.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

What the role will involve:

Identifying and executing on opportunities to drive conversion from sign-ups to paying users to evangelists. Some specific tasks may include:

Identifying and executing on opportunities to drive conversion from sign-ups to paying users to evangelists. Some specific tasks may include: Working with marketing, product and engineering to build, execute and monitor communication campaigns across email, in-product marketing, and other customer touchpoints. Conceiving of ideas for in-product marketing opportunities that add genuine value to our users, and working with the product and engineering teams to execute on these ideas. Creating and optimizing segmentation and content personalization strategies to drive conversion by leveraging activity data, LTV, demographics, and user behavior/intent/preference.

Your primary KPI will be conversions from sign-ups to paying users. A secondary KPI will be churn percentage.

Requirements:

3-5 years experience developing lifecycle marketing programs through email, and/or in-product marketing for a developer-focussed cloud based product.

3-5 years experience developing lifecycle marketing programs through email, and/or in-product marketing for a developer-focussed cloud based product. Ability to write copy that speaks to developers.

Ability to write copy that speaks to developers. Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional, global teams - particularly with product and engineering.

Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional, global teams - particularly with product and engineering. Deep analytical acumen. Proficient with segmentation, reporting, and using data to drive business decisions.

Deep analytical acumen. Proficient with segmentation, reporting, and using data to drive business decisions. Bonus: Experience with instrumenting analytics and automation tools.

Location:

You can either work out of our office in San Francisco, or work remotely from elsewhere in the US.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.