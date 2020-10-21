Sales Development Representative (SDR)

REMOTE

Hasura is looking for a Sales Development Representative to help build a qualified sales opportunity pipeline for Hasura Enterprise, our flagship enterprise product. Hasura is the pioneering leader in delivering a GraphQL API instantly, which greatly accelerates development of critical applications.

Brief Overview:

We’re looking for a talented Sales Development Representative to join the Sales team. Reporting to the VP of Sales, you will build an opportunity pipeline from both inbound and outbound leads to meet and exceed sales activity targets. This will include the use of various sales playbooks and sales tools to convert unqualified prospects into Sales Qualified Leads.

Responsibilities:

Manage your own sales activity pipeline by following up on inbound customer inquiries & outbound prospecting for new business opportunities.

We’d love to hear from you if you have:

Bachelor’s degree (In lieu of degree, 2 years relevant work experience).

Location:

This role is fully remote. We hire in most countries. If you're applying from the US, we hire remotely in these 10 states in the US: Illinois, Virginia, California, Washington State, Maryland, Florida, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, New York.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.