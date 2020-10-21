Senior Developer Advocate - Cloud

REMOTE

We are looking for a Senior Developer Advocate/ Technical Evangelist to join our globally distributed team working with GraphQL and Hasura to help developers and companies achieve success. Given the nature of Hasura adoption, you will be working with developers based in both enterprises & high growth startups, demonstrating use of Hasura for large mission critical projects as well as indie side-projects. GraphQL is still extremely new and is evaluated in great detail before becoming a part of a critical project in large companies.

Our ideal candidate will be able to identify and address the concerns and adoption problems faced by developers and companies considering GraphQL, educate developers about moving to production ready systems with GraphQL and provide valuable input to the product, marketing and sales teams at Hasura.

This job is right for you if you are:

Comfortable being the ‘go to’ when it comes to cloud architecture and integration/deployment questions around new technologies.

It will help if you have:

Experience working with open source technologies in enterprise environments.

Location:

This role is open to anyone working either remotely, or in our offices in SF and Bangalore.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.