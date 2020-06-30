Senior Developer Evangelist

San Francisco/Remote

We are looking for a Senior Developer Evangelist who is excited to work on products that are dedicated to helping individual and enterprise-wide developers build data-driven applications more efficiently with GraphQL.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura focussed on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

What we are looking for:

Generate new ideas on how to grow Hasura adoption in new developer communities.

Create a roadmap of ideas to work on based on feedback from various stakeholders in product, engineering & marketing so as to best represent the company goals and roadmap of features, and bring to the developer community effectively.

Build demos & sample applications to best showcase Hasura and upcoming features to the developer community.

Conceptualize and work with a team of engineers at Hasura to build tooling, content and relevant resources.

Requirements:

Worked as a full stack software engineer (also for at least 3-4 years)

Good understanding of software engineering fundamentals. Ability to reason about good and bad practices, look beneath the hype and sift out the true benefits of new trends as being aware of the pitfalls.

Stellar written & spoken communication skills in English, especially with respect to public speaking and engaging developer audiences.

Willingness to travel for meetups, conferences & other events

Good to have:

Experience working with open source technology in enterprise.

Grown a team of developer advocates/technical evangelists.

Location:

This role is open to anyone working either remotely in the US, or in our office in SF.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Our core project, the Hasura GraphQL engine, provides instant realtime GraphQL APIs and eventing on databases, so that teams can build scalable applications with GraphQL and serverless easily.