Senior Frontend Engineer / Architect

Remote

Brief Overview:

We are looking for a Frontend Architect / Senior Engineer to join Hasura’s console team. The Hasura console is the most critical user-facing component for developers and teams using Hasura and is like an IDE for Hasura. The Hasura console is a large and complex codebase and as a frontend architect your responsibilities will also include improving the developer experience for developers so that they can build features easily and move faster.

Considering the size and pace of evolution of the existing codebase, you will also have to pitch in to setup the tooling and engineering best-practices (including dealing with code debt) to improve developer productivity.

As a team, we try to keep learning from each other in a collaborative environment and are extremely passionate about engineering. We’re open to bringing in new technologies, tools and patterns to make our engineering experience continuously better.

If you have experience with react, redux, typescript and are looking for a challenging work environment where you can grow and deepen your technical chops as a frontend engineer and architect, we’d love to chat with you!

Key Responsibilities:

Participate in the entire dev life-cycle from pitch/prototyping through definition and design to build, integration, QA and delivery.

Setting up reusable UI and tooling & best-practices with great DX for the dev team.

Work with product and designers to iterate on product UX.

Perform code reviews.

Identify bottlenecks and improve the application performance.

Plan and execute mid to long-term strategies that benefit the team and the product.

Foster technical decision making on the team, but make final decisions when necessary.

Understand engineering metrics and seek to improve them.

We’d love to hear from you if:

You are an experienced front-end engineer who can build amazing user experiences. You are able to lead projects, engage stakeholders, and empower other engineers in order to achieve goals.

You have experience building performant, reusable, and extendable components using React and associated tooling (webpack, different ways of handling CSS etc.)

You have a thirst for evolving client-side architectures and modern web technology stacks.

You take delight in shipping amazing products and being obsessive about the little things around user experience.

You have some production experience with functional, typed languages/tools for frontend development (even side projects are good!).

Strong communication skills in person, on paper and in code.

Experience and comfort working in a collaborative environment like Slack, Github etc.

You love to make an impact and thrive in small, collaborative, energetic teams.

Strong software engineering fundamentals: A Bachelors in CS or equivalent experience

Bonus points for:

You have experience having led a team of frontend engineers.

You're familiar with golang and/or wasm (a lot of our CLI tooling which integrates with our console is in Go).

You maintain a blog.

You engage in community activities and like speaking at meetups, conferences and sharing what you've learnt.

You've worked on building developer tools at work, in open-source projects or as a side gig :)

Location:

Remote (Asia & Europe preferred).

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.