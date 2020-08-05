Senior Graphic Designer

Remote - 4 - 6+ Years of Work-Ex

The Hasura Brand Studio is looking to hire a Senior Graphic Designer to help enhance our brand language. With an ever growing community of avid Hasura users, spanning myriad industries, we’re looking for a passionate designer who can effectively synthesise the wealth of inspiration from all these sources and manifest it into something simple yet beautiful.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development powered by GraphQL. Hasura is focused on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers can immediately get productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We’re a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore, India.

What we are looking for:

A skilled graphic designer who is comfortable working across different media formats. At the Brand Studio, we’re going to be designing everything from webpages, marketing collateral, to videos, swag and business presentations, so we’re going to need someone who is ready to see their work live in these varied contexts. Basically, if you’re a pen-tool prodigy, we think you should apply :) While this is a ‘senior’ position, we’re also aware that in design, skill pretty much trumps everything else, so yeah, don’t be shy to apply if you think your work compensates for your lack of years.

A self-starter and someone who isn’t intimidated by some serious computer science lingo. While you’re positively not going to need to engineer anything, understanding the basics will only assist you in analogous thinking which is going to be necessary in our graphic design work. Someone who can work with our Growth, Marketing and Community teams to aid their efforts. For example, creating world-class graphics for our landing pages or designing kickass swag for our community efforts.

High levels of organisation and the ability to handle multiple stakeholder requests concurrently. Very good written & spoken communication skills in English.

The Must-Haves:

A portfolio boasting beautiful graphic design and branding work used in digital and offline contexts. A natural illustrator, who can come up with quick sketches to vet basic ideas and narratives.

A sucker for great typography and the ability to leverage this skill in your work. 4+ years of brand design work spanning ideation and execution of brand strategy and language.

Ability to work on the Adobe Creative Suite - AI and PS are staples. Ability to work on UI design tools like Sketch, Figma or equivalents.

Ability to take criticism well and provide multiple options if the need arises. A team player, with a high level of empathy and the ability to mentor.

Bonus points for:

Curious about web-technologies and the ability to work with digital creative tools like CSS/WebGl/Js. Ability to create motion graphics using After Effects and Lottie files is a definite plus.

Location:

Remote US/India/Europe/SEA.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.