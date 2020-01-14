Senior Product Marketing Manager

SAN FRANCISCO/REMOTE (US/Europe)

GraphQL is changing the way developers & teams are building software today and Hasura is the fastest growing GraphQL product today. Companies & teams using Hasura are shipping faster than ever before and empowering their teams to move to modern technologies. As we embark on our next phase of growth, we are seeking a Sr. Product Marketing Manager, who can own positioning and shape our narrative in the market.

Hasura is an open source project at the intersection of the GraphQL and serverless movements and empowers developers to build powerful and scalable applications easily. Our technology gives teams instant realtime GraphQL APIs and event-sourcing for serverless on a database in a manner is high-performance, low-footprint, and horizontally scalable out-of-the-box. We are very excited to be at the intersection of these 2 massive ecosystem trends that will have a profound impact on development workflows going forward and we are looking for amazing people who are as excited as we are to join us on this journey!

Brief Overview:

We are looking for an experienced product marketing manager to help us build and grow our product marketing function at Hasura. The primary goal of this role is to accelerate the growth and adoption of Hasura for mission critical users.

The Senior Product Marketing Manager will be focused on building out and executing on a Go To Market strategy and demand gen programs for Hasura. This role will help drive the ideation and development of sales messaging and positioning collateral, enablement materials as well as content for outbound engagement with analysts, media and press.

We're looking for someone who has previously worked as a fullstack developerand is very well versed with the database and cloud computing market. Having experience with GraphQL is beneficial.

Success in this role will require tight coordination with Product, Sales, Marketing and Developer Relations. Attention to detail and an eye for quality, along with the ability to grasp and translate complex technical concepts into materials for non-technical audiences is essential. Excellent written and vocal communication skills as well as having a creative bent of mind is a must.

Success in this role requires the ability to be self managed, with a a strong sense of urgency, initiative, and competitive drive to get things done. You will be reporting directly to the founding team at Hasura and have an incredible opportunity to have a directn impact on Hasura's success.

Key Responsibilities:

Product marketing: design, develop and execute a customer-focused go to market strategy for the Hasura products

Lead the development and iteration of content, key assets, and tools to be leveraged in any outbound customer, analyst, or media/press engagement Drive the curation and development of customer case studies & proof points in various formats

Qualifications:

5+ years of product marketing or demand gen experience.

This is a cross-functional go-to-market role, based on strategic collaboration between Product, Sales, Solutions Engineering, Marketing and Developer Relations functions, as well as regular communication with executive leadership



Location:

This role is open to anyone working either remotely in the US or Europe, or in our office in SF.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Our core project, the Hasura GraphQL engine, provides instant realtime GraphQL APIs and eventing on databases, so that teams can build scalable applications with GraphQL and serverless easily.