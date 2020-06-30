SEO & Content Engineer

Bangalore/Remote

We are looking for a SEO & content engineer who specializes in optimising visibility of the website across search engines and strategizing content roadmap aligned to the product goals.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura focussed on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

Requirements:

In-depth Experience with analytics tools (Google Analytics, Ahrefs, SEMRush or Alexa). Working knowledge of HTML/CSS/Javascript and React. Should be able to make the necessary on-page SEO changes.

Bonus - Should have maintained a personal blog / website Excelled written communication skills in English

Good to have:

Good understanding of SEO & content distribution tactics. Frontend & API integration skills to make quick changes and establish workflows as and when required.

Key Responsibilities:

Perform on-page optimisations across the website and continuously monitor changes. Discover regional and multilingual content opportunities.

Location:

This job will be in Bangalore, or remote.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Our core project, the Hasura GraphQL engine, provides instant realtime GraphQL APIs and eventing on databases, so that teams can build scalable applications with GraphQL and serverless easily.