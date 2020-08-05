Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) - Hasura Cloud

Bangalore / Remote

Brief Overview:

Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) are responsible for keeping Hasura Cloud systems running smoothly. SREs are a blend of pragmatic operators and software craftspeople that apply sound engineering principles, operational discipline, and mature automation to our environments and the Hasura Cloud codebase. We specialize in systems, whether it be networking, the Linux kernel, or some more specific interest in scaling, algorithms, or distributed systems.

Hasura Cloud is a unique GraphQL infrastructure product where we try to abstract away all the raw compute concepts from the user. A user should be able to only care about the limits they set based on the concurrent requests and latencies they can afford and the system should be able to accommodate and scale to the user requirements.

Requirements:

Be on a PagerDuty rotation to respond to Hasura Cloud availability incidents and provide support for service engineers with customer incidents.

Debug production issues across services and levels of the stack. Expand Hasura Cloud to support multiple Cloud providers.

Expand Hasura Cloud to support multiple Cloud providers. Plan the growth of Hasura Cloud's infrastructure.

Good to have:

Think about systems - edge cases, failure modes, behaviors, specific implementations.

Have experience with various Cloud providers like AWS, GCP, Azure, DO etc., their systems, products and APIs. Have experience with monitoring tools like Datadog.

Bonus points for:

Have experience with Hasura and its GraphQL APIs.

Have strong fundamentals in SQL, particularly with PostgreSQL. Have experience with database management and scaling.

Location:

This job will be in Bangalore, or remote.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.

Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) to provide a unified realtime GraphQL API across all your data sources instantly.

We're a team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura is focused on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.