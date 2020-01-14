Solutions Engineer

San Francisco/Bangalore/Remote(US)

GraphQL is changing the way developers & teams are building software today. Realtime GraphQL paired with event-driven programming that ties together serverless computing on the backend is creating a new way to develop applications, with more power in the hands of the application developer.

Hasura is an open-source project at the intersection of the GraphQL and serverless movements and empowers developers to build powerful and scalable applications easily. Our technology gives teams instant realtime GraphQL APIs and event-sourcing for serverless on a database in a manner is high-performance, low-footprint, and horizontally scalable out-of-the-box.

Hasura is being adopted by developers in startups as well as some of the largest Fortune 500 companies today. We are very excited to be at the intersection of these 2 massive ecosystem trends that will have a profound impact on development workflows going forward and we are looking for amazing people who are as excited as we are to join us on this journey!

Brief Overview:

As a solutions engineer, your main responsibility will be to partner at the architecture and engineering level with users and customers to help them understand and unlock the value created by Hasura.

You will be working primarily with large enterprise teams. You will seek to understand their challenges and context, and architect and engineer solutions that help them best leverage a Hasura deployment.

Depending on requirements, you may either work with a particular customer for significant periods of time, or with multiple customers. In each case, you will prioritize creating long-term relationships with our customers and providing genuine value.

Internally, you will work very closely with the sales and product teams and will have a significant influence on refining sales processes and the roadmap.

Qualifications:

Prior experience with one or more of the following: Enterprise technology teams Technology consulting A pre-sales or post-sales role

Very good written & spoken communication skills in English. For positions in the US: Willingness to travel within the US (and occasionally abroad). All expenses will be covered.

Prior experience in a developer tools company.

Experience working with any of the following technologies: GraphQL Docker Kubernetes Postgres Frontend frameworks such as React, Angular, Javascript

Experience with any of the following: Setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines Setting up and maintaining test suites Setting up and managing infrastructure Database admin



Location:

Openings available: In office in San Francisco, US In office in Bangalore, India For remote work based out of the US

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Our core project, the Hasura GraphQL engine, provides instant realtime GraphQL APIs and eventing on databases, so that teams can build scalable applications with GraphQL and serverless easily.