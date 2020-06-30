Technical content writer

Bangalore/Remote

We are looking for a technical content writer who is excited to work on GraphQL & Hasura and help developers build data-driven applications more efficiently.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura focussed on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

Brief Overview:

We are looking for a technical writer to join our team (in Bangalore preferably, but we’re open to remote applications as well). As a technical writer, your role will involve working with Hasura, GraphQL & Databases and produce content that will help our customers, partners & opensource users achieve success with these technologies.

Your audience will be developers across startups & enterprises. We’re looking for someone who is naturally empathetic & has a curiosity to understand how things work, why a feature is being built and is able to articulate when, why & how to use it. Our ideal candidate will be able to speak to engineers working on Hasura to quickly understand engineering & design decisions behind the product and translate that into high quality content which has high empathy and technical clarity.

What we are looking for:

You should be a fullstack developer who can build fully functional applications using Hasura.

Prior experience in technical writing (you maintain a personal technical blog or have experience writing documentation and/or guides for developers).

Have a desire for translating complex topics into approachable, clear language.

A highly empathetic individual who cares for the developers you're speaking to as well as the content that you're talking about.

You're eager to learn, ask questions, and collaborate with other teams to develop proficiency with Hasura.

Good understanding of software engineering fundamentals. Ability to reason about good and bad practices, look beneath the hype and sift out the true benefits of new trends as being aware of the pitfalls.

Experience working with multi-disciplinary teams.

Excellent written communication skills in English - style, mechanics & grammar.

Being very organized & communicating proactively.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong attention to detail. Strong interpersonal skills.

Good to have:

Has built or actively worked with developer communities.

Prior experience with Postgres.

Good understanding of SEO & content distribution tactics.

Good understanding of SEO & content distribution tactics. Prior experience teaching

At a high-level, the responsibilities will include the following:

Build engaging pieces of content to help developers get productive with Hasura.

Understand use-cases that Hasura enables by observing community users on discord, talking to teams working directly with customers and helping communicate these effectively.

Build tutorials & sample applications with Hasura and other technologies that help new developers understand, try out and get successful with Hasura.

Build copy for the website and other developers facing resources under the guidance of the product, engineering & marketing teams.

Build copy for the website and other developers facing resources under the guidance of the product, engineering & marketing teams. Create different pieces of content from one source- for example, , turning talks into blog posts, converting blog posts into slides & sample apps etc.

Location:

This job will be in Bangalore, or remote.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Our core project, the Hasura GraphQL engine, provides instant realtime GraphQL APIs and eventing on databases, so that teams can build scalable applications with GraphQL and serverless easily.