Athlane realized they needed to make some architectural changes to scale to an increasing number of users and increase the efficiency of their small development team. They migrated their data store from Firebase to Postgres because they needed the capabilities of a relational database.

The next challenge Athlane faced was how to build their data access layer. They quickly realized that developing a REST-based architecture would consume a large amount of developer time and resources that could rather be spent working on the entire application stack and quickly creating new user features.

Athlane’s backend systems were authored in Node.js and their website frontend in Vue. They needed to find a solution that was compatible with those frameworks and additional constraints and technical requirements:



• Small Development Team: Athlane’s 6 engineers needed to stay lean and flexible - understanding all layers of their system - database, backend, integrations, and the frontend web UI

• Flexible Web APIs: One of the things they wanted to avoid is the inflexibility of utilizing and maintaining REST APIs, where multiple variations of similar request types would require their own REST endpoint because of different end-user requirements.

• Serverless Architecture: Athlane’s small development team made a commitment to use a serverless architecture to reduce the administrative and operational requirements as much as possible.

• Security & Authorization: They needed to make sure that the data was secure and that users could only view data they were authorized to see.

