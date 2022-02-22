🚀 Introducing Hasura GraphQL Data Connector for Snowflake. Read blog

Community Story

Gamified E-Learning platform with Netlify

Netlify is a SaaS provider offering serverless functions, versioned hosting, global CDN support, and much more. They specialize in high quality, developer experience, and are renknown as the company that coined the term "Jamstack" - putting a name to a movement building simple but powerful web experiences by leaning in to modern web technologies.

Interview with Jason Lengstorf

What Hasura gave us, without having to move into any heavy backend stuff, was a really straight-forward way to set up event-driven data management.

Jason Lengstorf Pprincipal Developer Experience Engineer

How is Nelify using Hasura?

Netlify uses Hasura to build the Jamstack Explorers project that teaches users bite-size courses on the Jamstack ecosystem. Throughout the course, progress-based achievements can be unlocked, leading to a gamified, educational experience.

Additionally, it’s an open-source project, based on NextJs, designed as a referential architecture for similar projects that leverage web technologies.

When users progress through the app and achieve different awards for content accomplished, these are events and actions in the database. Netlify needed a way to be able to perform custom business logic at specific parts of a user's experience on the platform – a problem Hasura is able to solve really well.

Feature Highlights

Events

To create behavior in the background without blocking the user experience, Netlify leaned heavily on Hasura’s data-driven events to perform these background behaviors.

Actions

Netlify needed to perform very specific business logic beyond standard database writes, and for these, they used Hasura actions.

