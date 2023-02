8 AM - 9 AM Registration, Networking, and Breakfast Check in, grab some breakfast, talk with your peers, and chat with our local Hasura experts. For workshop attendees only.

9 AM - 12 PM Workshop: Getting Started with Hasura In this three-hour workshop, you will set up a Powerful, Scalable Realtime GraphQL Backend complete with Queries, Mutations, and Subscriptions. You will also learn how Hasura helps you integrate custom business logic (in any programming language), both as custom GraphQL APIs that you write yourself, and as Event Triggers that run asynchronously and are triggered by database events.

12 PM - 1 PM Registration, Lunch, and Networking Enjoy lunch with your peers. If you are just coming for afternoon sessions, check in now and get in some networking before sessions begin.

1 PM - 1:45 PM Executive Keynote by Tanmai Gopal Learn how design your tech stack to support the next generation of product development and modernization.

1:45 PM - 2:15 PM Hear from a Hasura Customer Get the inside scoop on how one of your peers is leveraging Hasura to improve their application development process.

2:15 PM - 2:45 PM Product Deep Dive: What’s New! Take a look at all of our brand new features. Presented by a Hasura Product Expert.

Afternoon Break

3:15 PM - 4:00 PM Hasura Demo Learn about all of our product offerings and see Hasura in action with an exclusive live demo.

4:00 PM - 4:15 PM Expert Panel and Q&A Get all your questions answered by our lineup of speakers.

4:15 PM - 5:00 PM Closing Remarks Find out if you are the raffle winner!