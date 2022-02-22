Add Authentication and Authorization to Next.js 8 Serverless Apps using JWT and GraphQL.

Read the blog post for step-by-step directions.

Setting Hasura enviroment Variables

You'll need the following environment variables in your Hasura instance.

HASURA_GRAPHQL_JWT_SECRET: { "type": "RS256", "key": "<AUTH_PUBLIC_KEY generated in blog post>" } HASURA_GRAPHQL_JWT_SECRET: <secure secret phrase>

Importing the data schema

Open a terminal in the Hasura directory. Now we apply the migrations, metadata, and seeds.