CircleCI REST API Event Transform with Hasura GraphQL

CircleCI is the world’s largest shared continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform.
In this example, we are going to make use of CircleCI's API to trigger a pipeline automatically on the main branch whenever there is an insert/update/delete on our blog table.
You'll need the following environment variables.
CIRCLECI_TOKEN: "<Personal API token https://circleci.com/docs/2.0/managing-api-tokens/>"
CIRCLECI_PIPELINE_URL: "<https://circleci.com/api/v2/project/<PROJECT_SLUG>/pipeline>"
If you are using Docker you can provide these environment variables along with the rest of your Hasura configuration information.
Check out CircleCI API Docs
Importing actions and events into Hasura apply one or more actions. Actions based on request configurations and will need metadata to be applied. Events need underlying table structure to trigger the events.
Steps required for this integration:
To apply metadata into your project. You will need:
/hasura.
More information about Hasura CLI can be found in the documentation.
Once metadata is applied, you will apply the database migrations.
hasura migrate apply
For the migration changes to reflect, we will execute the metadata reload command.
hasura metadata reload