HasuraCon'21, our annual user conference, is happening on June 23rd & 24th. Register Now
Close
Hasura Logo
GithubGitHub
22.9k
BackHasura Data Hub
Data Model: E-Commerce Backend

Sample Data Model: E-Commerce Backend

Building an e-commerce app often requires a solid backend with data integrity and high performance for low latency browsing. There are plenty of APIs to worry about and manage in the whole process. Cross platform development makes it tricky with different data requirements in different platforms (i.e web, mobile)

In example, we will dive into building a robust e-commerce backend with all fundamental features like auth, search, inventory validations, add to cart, order placement and payments while also maintaining security.

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/schema-sharing/postgres/data-model-ecommerce-backend
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/blog/building-customizable-ecommerce-backend-with-hasura-graphql-apis/
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Sample Data Models
Relevant Links
Schema Sharing: Data Model - E-Commerce Backend
Blog: Building a customizable e-commerce backend with Hasura
Request a New Hasura Integration

We’d love to connect with you at one of our many global events.

HasuraCon 2021HasuraCon 2021Community call
hand
Ready to get started?
Start for free on Hasura Cloud or you could contact our sales team for a detailed walk-through on how Hasura may benefit your business.
Stay in the know
Sign up for full access to our product and community highlights, new features, and occasional baby animal gifs! Oh, and we have a strict no-spam rule. ✌️