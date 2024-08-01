The world’s first metadata-driven data delivery platform

WHY API AS METADATA
Transform data access with metadata-driven APIs
Hasura is the only platform with a [metadata-powered](https://hasura.io/metadata-driven-supergraph) and domain-centric approach to APIs. Automate data governance, enforce standardization, eliminate drift and boost developer productivity.
Governance
Metadata defines and enforces the relations and permissions of your data access layer, integrating with your data governance stack as needed.
No API drift
Domain-centric metadata framework ensures that your API stays in sync as the domain evolves, eliminating drift between design and implementation.
Standardization
Model your domain and instantly get a standardized API, with filtering, sorting, pagination, and aggregations, for free.
Productivity
Redirect developer energy from manual coding and boilerplate to declarative domain modeling and business logic, enhancing productivity.
HOW IT WORKS
Connect
Customize
Consume
Model domain. Define business logic. Connect Hasura.
Hasura introspects data, APIs, and code to generate the metadata, which is the blueprint for your API. A single semantic layer graph captures the entities, relationships and permissions.
API + DATA = ✨
Unblock data access. Accelerate innovation.
Effortlessly deploy a data access layer that lets your teams access and deliver just the data they need – quickly and securely – no matter its type or location.
Ship faster
Radically cut down the time, skills, and effort needed to build, run and evolve your data API layer.
Fortune 10 Healthcare
We took our new clinical platform from concept to production in just 100 days, all thanks to Hasura.
Streamline governance
Easily define and enforce data governance policies via a metadata-driven approach to APIs.
Top 10 US Bank
Hasura’s metadata-driven approach allows us to streamline and automate governance and reduce human error.
Maximize data impact
Enable self-serve API access to data for operational and analytical workloads, and maximize data ROI.
European Betting Leader
Hasura has enabled us to deliver data to our stakeholders faster and easier than ever before.
BUILT FOR DEVS, BY DEVS
Loved by API producers and consumers
Hasura DDN provides a fast, lightweight developer experience for building, shipping, and evolving APIs – that users will love. Build better APIs, faster.
UNIFIED, BUT DECOUPLED.
Federated development
Domain teams can connect their data to the unified access layer (supergraph) and independently iterate and evolve just their metadata. With a schema registry and central build validation system, get instant feedback on your changes within the context of the supergraph.
Modular metadata
Multi-repo build system
Central schema registry
Domain permissions
Grow incrementally – Start with one (or few) domains and incrementally onboard more data to compound the benefits of unified access.
DEPLOYMENT
Deploy your way
Whatever your deployment preference or requirements, we have you covered with our managed offerings.
The Hasura DDN data plane executes the API and interacts with your data. The Hasura control plane provides the necessary functionality to create and manage the API, including collaboration, user management, API explorer, build system, etc.
Use Cases
Streamline APIs on data – for every use case.
With Hasura, data access bottlenecks will never be the blocker on innovation.
Application backend
Rapidly ship a fast, secure and composable API on your application backend.
“Before Hasura, it took us about two months to ship a feature set. And now we estimate it would take us a week for the same thing.”
Chris Smith, VP of Engineering, Lumanu
Centralized data warehouse
Enable on-demand data product composition via a unified API on your enterprise data store.
“Hasura has enabled us to deliver data to our stakeholders faster and easier than ever before. We don’t create custom endpoints anymore.”
Head of Data Architecture, European Betting Enterprise
Federated data access
Deliver real-time federated access to multiple domains, governed by a unified semantic model.
“This has enabled federated development. We’ve 1200+ engineers across 80+ teams building products on this platform”
Chief Architect, Fortune 50 Healthcare