Adam Miskiewicz

As Airbnb transitioned from its Ruby on Rails monolith to a service-oriented architecture, many parts of our application have become better managed, better organized, and higher quality. Our APIs and our data, however, became fragmented and difficult to use and understand. Over the past year, Airbnb has been building a platform to unify our data graph and make data access and product logic more understandable and reusable, allowing us to harmonize our many microservices through what we call a "data-oriented service mesh". I’ll talk about our motivations, the developer experience of using this unified graph, and where we’re looking to take the platform in the future.