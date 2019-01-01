About Bhaskar Ghosh

Bhaskar Ghosh (BG) is Partner and CTO at Silicon Valley venture capital firm 8VC, where he focuses on investing in early-phase start-ups building B2B SaaS, enterprise infrastructure and data-driven businesses, and helping incubate companies with tech-entrepreneurs. Prior to becoming an accidental venture capitalist, BG had a first career as a builder and engineering executive in Silicon Valley through various interesting gigs over two decades. He ran engineering at NerdWallet, helping scale the company to a market leader in consumer finance marketplaces and prior to that, as the founding Head of Data Engineering at LinkedIn, he and his team built and ran the data platforms that helped enable LinkedIn's meteoric growth from 50MM to 550MM+ members. BG also ran engineering at Yahoo! RightMedia ads exchange, and learnt about “big data” while writing parts of the Oracle and Informix RDBMS kernels. BG has a PhD in Computer Science from Yale and a holder of 22 US patents.