21st & 22nd
Oct’20
Nagaraja Nayak
About Nagaraja Nayak
Nagaraja is working in Optum Technology as Vice President in Enterprise Clinical Technology. His role is Engineering lead in Optum Clinical Manager – Enterprise Clinical Platform. He is responsible for Data Architecture; Data, Analytics including AI/ML and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) of the Clinical Platform. He worked in Texas Instruments, Target and Bluestem Brands prior to Optum. He lives with wife and 2 boys. Besides software engineering, he loves to cook, travel and bike with his kids.
11:45am - 12:30pm
Nagaraja Nayak
Talk Title

Digital Transformation at Optum

The Enterprise Clinical Team at Optum has implemented an elegant GraphQL infrastructure and are using GraphQL & Hasura in their modernization journey. In this panel with senior leadership at Optum, they will share the how and the why of their approach, the business benefits they’re observing from this shift, and finally we will hear their insights on best practices for architects in large enterprises who are looking to adapt GraphQL within their own organization.
