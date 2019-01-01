Panel Discussion

Moving Fast & Not Breaking Things

This panel will focus on introducing new tech (GraphQL) incrementally without breaking existing systems. The topics on the panel will focus on the adoption motions of GraphQL, developer productivity, benefits that you see as an org, what problems GraphQL solutions are solving, best practices for org-wide incremental adoption, etc. From success stories to challenges (that can be shared publicly), expect a frank conversation of the good, the bad, and the amazing.