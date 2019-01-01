Talk Title

The New Data Fabric, 2020 as a trigger for innovation

The industry is quickly moving to a model of higher level of services and abstraction, in all layers of the stack, from compute to storage to networking and application deployment and delivery. While we've seen a ton of innovation in data and data management, we're now seeing an acceleration in that space, with developer experience as a key driver for the new platforms and capabilities. Programming languages are becoming more data friendly, and data services are increasingly being defined by new APIs, notably GraphQL. The pendulum is swinging from 3 tier application models to 2 tier, with rich interactive front ends orchestrating from a palette of back end services - client/serverless is a thing. In this talk James will discuss how enterprises can build more powerful data driven apps using new technologies and methods, putting all of this change into context.