Hasura Hackathon: A GraphQL Hackathon for the Enterprise
Hasura lets you build production ready GraphQL applications that are secure and scalable without writing a single line of code!
The Hasura Hackathonis a month long, online hackathon where you can build any app you’d like using GraphQL & Hasura. Show your team / manager how they can be used to quickly get your new project off the ground within your org.
Total prize money of upto $3850 in prizes & swag up for grabs
How it works
Buy a Ticket and assemble your team (Between 1 to 4 people)
Build an app using GraphQL & Hasura - (New to Hasura or GraphQL? We’ve got you covered)
Submit your project on or before
19th October
19th October
Prizes
1st Place
- • $800 Amazon Gift Coupon
- • $1000 in Hasura Cloud Credits
- • Hasura Swag for all team members
2nd Place
- • $500 Amazon Gift Coupon
- • $800 in Hasura Cloud Credits
- • Hasura Swag for all team members
3rd Place
- • $250 Amazon Gift Coupon
- • $500 in Hasura Cloud Credits
- • Hasura Swag for all team members
Judging Criteria
Judging will be done by a
diverse group of individuals.
diverse group of individuals.
- • Applications need to use GraphQL &
Hasura
- • How complete your app is. How
much it works based on your
submission information.
- • How well your app solves the
problem statement in your
submission
Support
We have put together a whole lot of content for GraphQL & Hasura
beginners. The Hasura team will also be available on Discord to provide you
with live support upto the submission deadline.
beginners. The Hasura team will also be available on Discord to provide you
with live support upto the submission deadline.
Learning Resources
- • Introduction to GraphQL & how to use it with popular frontend frameworks such as React, Vue, iOS, & More
- • Intro to Hasura & how to build auth with Hasura
- • Getting started with Hasura Cloud
Discord Support
Hackathon Rules
Submission:
- • All apps need to be built using Hasura & GraphQL
- • Apps need to be submitted before 19th Oct @ 11:59pm PT
- • Applications must be live and work between 19th Oct and 21st October
- • Submissions must include an open repo (We prefer Github but we are open to others)
and submission details (will be included in an email to teams).
Participants:
- • All teams need to have bought at least one ticket
- • All participants need to be above 18 years old
Prize:
- • Amazon gift vouchers are available wherever Amazon services are provided.
If Amazon services are not available, the team can provide an equivalent e-commerce provider.
- • Hasura Cloud credits and gift certificate amounts will be split across team members.
Have a question?
Reach out to us at [email protected]