Hasura Hackathon: A GraphQL Hackathon for the Enterprise

Hasura lets you build production ready GraphQL applications that are secure and scalable without writing a single line of code!

The Hasura Hackathonis a month long, online hackathon where you can build any app you’d like using GraphQL & Hasura. Show your team / manager how they can be used to quickly get your new project off the ground within your org.

Total prize money of upto $3850 in prizes & swag up for grabs

How it works
Buy a Ticket and assemble your team (Between 1 to 4 people)
Build an app using GraphQL & Hasura - (New to Hasura or GraphQL? We’ve got you covered)
Submit your project on or before
19th October
Prizes
1st Place
  • •  $800 Amazon Gift Coupon
  • •  $1000 in Hasura Cloud Credits
  • •  Hasura Swag for all team members
2nd Place
  • •  $500 Amazon Gift Coupon
  • •  $800 in Hasura Cloud Credits
  • •  Hasura Swag for all team members
3rd Place
  • •  $250 Amazon Gift Coupon
  • •  $500 in Hasura Cloud Credits
  • •  Hasura Swag for all team members
Judging Criteria
Judging will be done by a
diverse group of individuals.
  • •  Applications need to use GraphQL &
       Hasura
  • •  How complete your app is. How
        much it works based on your
        submission information.
  • •  How well your app solves the
        problem statement in your
        submission
Support
We have put together a whole lot of content for GraphQL & Hasura
beginners. The Hasura team will also be available on Discord to provide you
with live support upto the submission deadline.
Learning Resources
Discord Support
Hackathon Rules
Submission:
  • •  All apps need to be built using Hasura & GraphQL
  • •  Apps need to be submitted before 19th Oct @ 11:59pm PT
  • •  Applications must be live and work between 19th Oct and 21st October
  • •  Submissions must include an open repo (We prefer Github but we are open to others)
       and submission details (will be included in an email to teams).
Participants:
  • •  All teams need to have bought at least one ticket
  • •  All participants need to be above 18 years old
Prize:
  • •  Amazon gift vouchers are available wherever Amazon services are provided.
       If Amazon services are not available, the team can provide an equivalent e-commerce provider.
  • •  Hasura Cloud credits and gift certificate amounts will be split across team members.

Have a question?

Reach out to us at [email protected]

