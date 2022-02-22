Nov 10, 2022

How Mercedes-Benz crafted a central data platform to power their modernization journey

Mercedes Benz was faced with a challenge that is common across large enterprises. Critical product lifecycle data was being spread across a large and disparate set of data sources, including different databases, mainframes, ERPs, and raw file dumps. They decided to tackle the problem with a Common Data Platform (CDP) to streamline the data access to various data sources and producers. In this talk, they will talk about how they will describe their detailed path to implementing the CDP using a combination of Spark, PostgresQL and Hasura. They will also share how CDP fits into their broader modernization initiative, and the business outcomes it is driving by simplifying data access for their R&D and manufacturing teams.

Speaker

Coming Soon!