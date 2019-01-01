Brand
21st & 22nd
Oct’20
Deep Ganguly
About Deep Ganguly
Deep is a Product leader and Customer advocate with experience in building rich Business Technology Platform. Currently working at SAP, he is driving the Integration and API Journey for Enterprise Customers.
10:30am - 11:30am
Panel Discussion
Data Federation with GraphQL
Data is everywhere. And we all know that data access can be a bottleneck. This problem only becomes more difficult with microservices & many many apps within an org.
  • How do people access data?
  • How does GraphQL help?
  • What kind of systems are being used to get GraphQL to federate data within an org?
  • What do you wish you’d known before you started your Data Federation journey?
  • Let’s learn from the panel.
