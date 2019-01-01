Deep is a Product leader and Customer advocate with experience in building rich Business Technology Platform. Currently working at SAP, he is driving the Integration and API Journey for Enterprise Customers.
10:30am - 11:30am
Deep Ganguly
Panel Discussion
Data Federation with GraphQL
Data is everywhere. And we all know that data access can be a bottleneck. This problem only becomes more difficult with microservices & many many apps within an org.
How do people access data?
How does GraphQL help?
What kind of systems are being used to get GraphQL to federate data within an org?
What do you wish you’d known before you started your Data Federation journey?