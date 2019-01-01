Digital Transformation at Optum

About Nagaraja Nayak
Nagaraja is working in Optum Technology as Vice President in Enterprise Clinical Technology. His role is Engineering lead in Optum Clinical Manager – Enterprise Clinical Platform. He is responsible for Data Architecture; Data, Analytics including AI/ML and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) of the Clinical Platform. He worked in Texas Instruments, Target and Bluestem Brands prior to Optum. He lives with wife and 2 boys. Besides software engineering, he loves to cook, travel and bike with his kids.