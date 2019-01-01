Talk Title

Enabling Innovation & Empowering Developers - GraphQL’s role in the Enterprise

Technology adoption in the enterprise can be a winding road. When new frameworks, new approaches, new design patterns, even new query languages are developed there is time between emergence and maturation. Have you asked, or have you heard, the questions:

Is GraphQL only for side projects?

Is GraphQL only for side projects? Is anyone really using GraphQL at enterprise scale?

Is anyone really using GraphQL at enterprise scale? Is GraphQL production ready?

Tanmai, Hasura CEO and founder, will keynote the Enterprise GraphQL conference addressing these questions, and more, while laying out the foundation for understanding how to unlock your data with GraphQL in your organisation (regardless of the size).