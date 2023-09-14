Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Deliver applications and APIs faster with Snowflake and Hasura

Data APIs – both GraphQL and REST – are emerging as a tool to power frictionless and high-quality enterprise application development on top of data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Please join Hasura and Snowflake as we discuss API development and operations best practices at scale. We will share the Hasura approach for exposing Snowflake data to API consumers, the challenges with current approaches to building and scaling custom-built data APIs, and how Hasura is addressing each of those challenges for Snowflake customers.
videoWebinar
timeSEP 14, 2023
time11 AM PST
During this webinar, you’ll learn about:
  • Tick
    Business drivers and challenges when building GraphQL APIs on Snowflake
  • Tick
    Snowflake 3.0 vision and how Hasura fits in
  • Tick
    Building the backend API of an e-commerce application, all built on data in Snowflake and the Hasura API platform

Presented by
Daniel Myers
Daniel Myers
Developer Relations, Snowflake
Matt Kryshak
Matt Kryshak
Solutions Architect, Hasura

