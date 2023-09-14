Deliver applications and APIs faster with Snowflake and Hasura

Data APIs – both GraphQL and REST – are emerging as a tool to power frictionless and high-quality enterprise application development on top of data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Please join Hasura and Snowflake as we discuss API development and operations best practices at scale. We will share the Hasura approach for exposing Snowflake data to API consumers, the challenges with current approaches to building and scaling custom-built data APIs, and how Hasura is addressing each of those challenges for Snowflake customers.