Executive Dinner: Life beyond Microservices - Bengaluru
WHEN
Oct 27, 2023
TIME
6:00 PM IST
WHERE
Leela Palace Bengaluru
We’re getting together with a small group of engineering and architecture executives over dinner & drinks to chat about emerging trends in data and architecture.
Register
Loading...
What to expect
Breaking up the monolith was and continues to be important. But it is getting more expensive to spin up new microservices and deal with the resulting API sprawl. The recent GenAI boom has added more demands (and sprawl) on the system.
We invite you to an intimate networking dinner with technology leaders in the Bengaluru area to discuss how you’re tackling the microservices and API sprawl challenges in your org.
Enjoy a delicious meal as you share best practices, make new connections, and build professional relationships.
The Event Schedule
6:00 PM
Check-in and networking
6:30 PM
Welcome and opening remarks
6:45 PM
Dinner and discussion
8:00 PM
Event concludes