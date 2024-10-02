Unlocking Data Potential with Data Mesh and AI-Ready Architectures
Join Engineering Leaders, Data Architects, and Enterprise Execs for an exclusive evening at the Hewing Hotel Library Room. This private experience will delve into the future of data management and architecture, while indulging in a unique Chocolate and Scotch. Data and a metadata-driven common access layer for AI/APIs. Delve into the nuances of such pairings in a private experience with fellow Engineering Leaders, Data Architects, and Enterprise Execs at the Hewing Hotel Library Room.
Agenda
- Data Mesh Strategies: Navigating data management and governance in complex, regulated enterprise environments
- Architecting for AI: Adapting data architectures to meet the demands of advanced AI applications
- Unified Data Access: Enabling seamless integration and real-time insights across diverse data sources
- CEO Fireside Chat: Strategizing for metadata-driven transformation and ensuring your data infrastructure is future-ready
- Curated Scotch and Chocolate Tasting: Enjoy a sophisticated chocolate and scotch pairing experience that enhances your networking and learning
What to expect
Data is the new oil. Implementing Data Mesh and other data strategies is top of mind for CIOs and their team. Handling the resultant domain API demand and API/Data federation requirements in Enterprise contexts continues to be a daunting challenge. The recent GenAI boom has added more demands (and sprawl) on the system.
We invite you to an intimate networking event with technology leaders in Minneapolis to discuss how you’re tackling the data sprawl challenges in your org.
Share best practices, make new connections, and build professional relationships with like-minded executives all while sampling Scotch and chocolate.
Venue
Hotel Hewing Rooftop Lounge, 300 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
