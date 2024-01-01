/

Executive Lunch Series: Life beyond Microservices - Minneapolis

What to expect

Breaking up the monolith was and continues to be important. But it is getting more expensive to spin up new microservices and deal with the resulting API sprawl. The recent GenAI boom has added more demands (and sprawl) on the system.

We invite you to an intimate networking lunch with technology leaders in the Twin Cities region to discuss how you’re tackling the microservices and data sprawl challenges in your org.

Enjoy a delicious meal as you share best practices, make new connections, and build professional relationships with like-minded executives.

The Event Schedule

11:30 AM

Check-in and networking

12:00 PM

Welcome and opening remarks

12:15 PM

Lunch and discussion

1:30 PM

Event concludes

