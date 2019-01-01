High-performance apps & teams: prototyping in production
Guillermo (CEO, Vercel) & Tanmai (CEO, Hasura) discuss how to adopt new bleeding-edge tech quickly in both startups and enterprises enabling you to build and ship at pace!
At their fireside chat at HasuraCon'21,
Guillermo & Tanmai delve into:
The importance of adopting bleeding-edge tech that powers the tech of tomorrow
How to build and ship quickly in production, even in an enterprise environment!
How to improve developer productivity
How to shorten these adoption cycles
