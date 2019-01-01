High-performance apps & teams: prototyping in production

Guillermo (CEO, Vercel) & Tanmai (CEO, Hasura) discuss how to adopt new bleeding-edge tech quickly in both startups and enterprises enabling you to build and ship at pace!

At their fireside chat at HasuraCon'21,
Guillermo & Tanmai delve into:

The importance of adopting bleeding-edge tech that powers the tech of tomorrow

How to build and ship quickly in production,  even in an enterprise environment!

How to improve developer productivity

How to shorten these adoption cycles

