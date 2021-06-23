Description

We’ve heard your feedback and considered your perspective. The experience of writing business logic in complex, distributed environments with multiple services can be vastly improved by focusing only on the subset of logic and data that you require. In this session Tanmai will share a deep-dive on our approach to remote schema to database joins enabling you to define relationships between remote schema’s types and database tables. Join us for a deep-dive on the approach we’ve taken to date, implementation details, and a glimpse of the future.