Code of Conduct

The short version

Sexual language and imagery are not appropriate for any conference venue, including talks, workshops, parties, Twitter, and other online media. Conference participants violating these rules may be expelled from the conference without a refund at the conference organizers' discretion.

Our conference is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of conference participants in any form.

The long version

Harassment includes offensive verbal comments related to gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion, technology choices, sexual images in public spaces, deliberate intimidation, stalking, following, harassing photography or recording, sustained disruption of talks or other events, inappropriate physical contact, and unwelcome sexual attention.



Participants asked to stop any harassing behavior are expected to comply immediately.



Sponsors are also subject to the anti-harassment policy. In particular, sponsors should not use sexualized images, activities, or other material.



If a participant engages in harassing behavior, the conference organizers may take any appropriate action, including warning the offender or expulsion from the conference with no refund.

If you are being harassed, notice that someone else is being harassed, or have any other concerns, please contact a member of conference staff immediately – please see the section below on how to report CoC violations.



Conference staff will be happy to assist those experiencing harassment to feel safe for the duration of the conference. We value your attendance.



We expect participants to follow these rules at all times during conference events, workshops, and conference-related social events.



Source and credit: http://2012.jsconf.us/#/about and The Ada Initiative



This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.