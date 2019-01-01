Join Hasura at GraphQL Summit

We're excited to see you in person at GraphQL Summit. Come hang out with the Hasura team, and see streaming GraphQL APIs, GraphQL joins, REST connectors and more in action while enjoying some tasty tacos, cocktails, and Mexican coffee by the ocean.
San Diego, CA
Oct 4
12 - 6 PM PST
Learn how Hasura makes GraphQL adoption possible in months weeks by giving you GraphQL out of the box and eliminating some of the biggest challenges with GraphQL such as standardization, performance, and security. Stop by the Hasura Hangout to learn more:
Product demos and deep dives
1:1 chats with GraphQL experts
Meet the Hasura team
Delish tacos, guac, and more
Amazing views with that fresh San Diego air
Fireside chats with The Guild & Hasura on all things GraphQL
Walk-ins welcome. But, register early to reserve your limited edition swag.