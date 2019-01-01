Hasura Logo
Join Hasura at GraphQL Summit

We're excited to see you in person at GraphQL Summit. Come hang out with the Hasura team, and see streaming GraphQL APIs, GraphQL joins, REST connectors and more in action while enjoying some tasty tacos, cocktails, and Mexican coffee by the ocean.

LocationSan Diego, CA
Oct 4
12 - 6 PM PST
Learn how Hasura makes GraphQL adoption possible in months weeks by giving you GraphQL out of the box and eliminating some of the biggest challenges with GraphQL such as standardization, performance, and security. Stop by the Hasura Hangout to learn more:
  • TickProduct demos and deep dives
  • Tick1:1 chats with GraphQL experts
  • TickMeet the Hasura team
  • TickDelish tacos, guac, and more
  • TickAmazing views with that fresh San Diego air
  • TickFireside chats with The Guild & Hasura on all things GraphQL
Walk-ins welcome. But, register early to reserve your limited edition Hasura IconHasura IconHasura Icon swag.

Register to reserve your swag

Event Location

Coasterra
880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
( Just a short walk from the Hotel )
Google map directions
