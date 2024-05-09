Supergraph Deep Dive
A roundtable discussion with industry peers on the rise of the supergraph architecture in the modern enterprise – the what, why, and how.
We are limiting participation to 20-25 people to keep this interactive and encourage peer-peer conversations. RSVP now!
A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.
Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.
In this interactive roundtable discussion, Hasura will lead a discussion on:
- Why enterprises need a data supergraph
- Core principles of a supergraph architecture
- How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
- Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform
