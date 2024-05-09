Hasura Data Delivery Network is now in beta!

Supergraph Deep Dive

WHEN
May 9, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event

A roundtable discussion with industry peers on the rise of the supergraph architecture in the modern enterprise – the what, why, and how.

We are limiting participation to 20-25 people to keep this interactive and encourage peer-peer conversations. RSVP now!

Sandip Devarkonda
Field CTO, Hasura
The Brief

A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.

Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.

In this interactive roundtable discussion, Hasura will lead a discussion on:

  • Why enterprises need a data supergraph
  • Core principles of a supergraph architecture
  • How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
  • Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform
