Microbrews and microservices in Atlanta

2:30 - 6PM Join us for an exploration of modernization of enterprise data access over food and drinks at SweetWater Brewing Co. in Atlanta.

Bottlenecks in accessing and joining data block product teams from innovating. Data teams spend upwards of 6 months building new microservices with the necessary security and authorization rules and still have to worry about scaling and operating it daily.



Hasura solves this by enabling data teams to instantly build and operate a unified data API layer that replaces the tangled mess of microservices needed for all data sources, with zero operational overhead, and with performance and security compliance baked in.



🎉 Show up and be entered to win a pair of AirPods Pro! Don't miss out and register now.