GraphQL and Golf in Minneapolis

Join the Hasura team in Minneapolis for some Topgolf, drinks (and apps), plus a great discussion on the current state of the GraphQL ecosystem.
LocationTopgolf Minneapolis
timeSep 13, 2022
time04 - 06 PM CST
  • Join the Hasura team in Minneapolis for some Topgolf, drinks (and apps), plus a great discussion on the current state of the GraphQL ecosystem. (Deeper discussion abstract coming soon)
  • Hope to see you there!
  • 🎉Those in attendance will also have the chance to enter a raffle for a AirPods and AirTags! Don't miss out and register now.

Presented by
Jimmy Gomatos
Jimmy Gomatos
Senior Sales Engineer, Hasura

