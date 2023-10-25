Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Rise of the Supergraph: An Architecture Roundtable - APAC
The Brief

A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.

Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.

In this interactive roundtable discussion, Hasura co-founder and CEO, Tanmai Gopal will lead a discussion on:

  • Why enterprises need a data supergraph
  • Core principles of a supergraph architecture
  • How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
  • Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform
