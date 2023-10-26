Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Rise of the Supergraph: An Architecture Roundtable

A roundtable discussion with industry peers on the rise of the supergraph architecture in the modern enterprise – the what, why, and how.

We are limiting participation to 20-25 people to keep this interactive and encourage peer-peer conversations. RSVP now!
timeOCT 26, 2023
time09 AM PST
  • A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.
  • Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.
  • Hasura Supergraph Architecture

    In this interactive roundtable discussion, Hasura co-founder and CEO, Tanmai Gopal will lead a discussion on:
    1. Why enterprises need a data supergraph
    2. Core principles of a supergraph architecture
    3. How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
    4. Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform

Presented by
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura

